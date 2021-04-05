Remember This Girl From No Smoking Ad? Actress Bags Kannada Movie

Cinegoers must have noticed an advertisement prior to the commencement of movies. This advertisement is to create awareness among people to warn about the ill effects of smoking. The scene stars a father who leaves smoking for the sake of his kid. The little girl, Simran, who appeared as the kid in this advertisement is now the lead actress in a Kannada movie. Her full name is Simran Natekar!



Simran Natekar has her roots in Mumbai and has appeared in several advertisements. Now, the actress will be playing the lead in a Kannada movie "Berkeley" which is being produced under the banner, Santosh Enterprises.

This movie is bankrolled by Anekal Balaraj who Produced the movie "Kariya". The shooting of this movie has been already completed and the production team is currently busy with the Post production work of the movie.

The movie is likely to get released shortly. Anekal Balaraj, who Produced movies like "Kariya" "Ganapa", and "Kariya 2" on a grand scale, has produced "Berkeley" also with the same richness.

Director Sumanth Kranthi, who has produced and directed Vasishta Simha starrer "Kaala Chakra", has written the story, screenplay, dialogues and has also directed this movie. The movie, which will have thriller elements has Santosh Balaraj in the lead role. It may be recalled that this actor earned fame through his movies "Ganapa" and "Kariya 2".

Multilingual actor Charan Raj, Shruthi, Bala Rajawadi, Bullet Prakash, and others are present in the star cast of this movie. Juda sandy has scored the music of the movie Berkeley. The lyrics have been penned by Bahadur Chetan Kumar, and Abhi. Krishna Kumar and N M Suri have handled camera while editing, fights, and choreography are done by Amith, Different Danny, and Murali respectively.