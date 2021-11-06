Sandalwood fraternity to pay tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru: An event called 'Puneeth Namana' will be held on November 16 at Palace Grounds by Sandalwood fraternity to pay tributes to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died recently due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. The event will begin at 3 pm. Actors, technicians, producers and others associated with the Sandalwood industry will attend the event.



Producer and former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Sa Ra Govindu requested fans to stay away from the event and watch it on television as it will be telecaste live.

Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise on October 29 plunged the Sandalwood film fraternity and his fans in sorrow. The actor's funeral was held on October 31 with full State honours at the Kanteerava Studios.