Sandeep Reddy Vanga Praises Kantara Chapter 1 | Rishab Shetty’s Masterpiece

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Animal, calls Kantara Chapter 1 a “cinematic thunderstorm.” He lauds Rishab Shetty’s performance and Ajaneesh B’s music.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind Arjun Reddy and Animal, called Kantara Chapter 1 a “true masterpiece.” He said it’s like a “cinematic thunderstorm—raw, powerful, and unforgettable.”

Rishab Shetty got special praise for carrying the film almost single-handedly. Vanga also appreciated the background music by Ajaneesh B.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are loving Vanga’s reaction, calling it proof that Kantara is changing Indian cinema.

