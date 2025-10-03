Live
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Praises Kantara Chapter 1 | Rishab Shetty’s Masterpiece
Highlights
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Animal, calls Kantara Chapter 1 a “cinematic thunderstorm.” He lauds Rishab Shetty’s performance and Ajaneesh B’s music.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind Arjun Reddy and Animal, called Kantara Chapter 1 a “true masterpiece.” He said it’s like a “cinematic thunderstorm—raw, powerful, and unforgettable.”
Rishab Shetty got special praise for carrying the film almost single-handedly. Vanga also appreciated the background music by Ajaneesh B.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are loving Vanga’s reaction, calling it proof that Kantara is changing Indian cinema.
