Sanjay Dutt's Adheera Look in KGF 2 Inspired By Brutal Ways Of Vikings

First look of Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 is inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings, stated director Prashanth Neel. On the occasion of the Bollywood actor's birthday, the makers released Sanju's look in the much awaited KGF sequel. The director took to Twitter to share the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in the movie. Have a look...

KGF Chapter 1 saw tremendous success, thanks to its plot. So the expectations surrounding the sequel has skyrocketed after that. Distributors too are queuing up to buy the rights of the movie, while OTT platforms too have made a beeline to grab the digital rights of the movie.

The movie stars Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash in the role of Rocky Bhai. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera in the movie. Shraddha Srinath, Raveena Tandon and Anantnag play key roles in KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2 will be released simultaneously in several Indian languages. The movie is expected to hit theatres on October 23, as per the makers of the movie. However, with delay in opening of theatres owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if the movie can be released as per schedule.

What do you think of Sanjay Dutt look in KGF Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments below. Watch this space for updates.