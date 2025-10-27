Santhana Prapthirasthupromises musical hit: Suresh Babu

The film ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles. It is being jointly produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the screenplay is written by Shaik Dawood G. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on November 14.

Today, producer Suresh Babu launched the lyrical song ‘Telusa Nee Kosame’ from the movie at an event held at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Music director Ajay Arasada, known for his work on successful projects like ‘AAY’ and ‘Save The Tigers’, has beautifully composed the song. The lyrics are penned by Sreemani, while Armaan Malik has rendered the track with his soulful voice.

Producer Madhura Sreedhar Reddy said, “Despite India’s huge population, there are still a large number of fertility centers. That’s where the story began. Childbirth issues have become a serious concern among busy professionals, especially software engineers. We’ve been witnessing this social issue for some years now. With this concept, we made ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ as a clean family entertainer without any vulgarity. Our close circles who watched the movie have given us excellent feedback.

Small films often face release challenges, but we are moving forward confidently with the support of Suresh Productions. All our previous films have been distributed by them. I promised Suresh Babu Garu that we wouldn’t disappoint him. After showing him the teaser and trailer, he appreciated the film’s contemporary theme and entertainment value.”

Director Sanjeev Reddy said, “This film is based on the challenges faced by modern-day couples, but it doesn’t preach or give messages. It’s told in a fun and entertaining way. Our producers Sreedhar Garu and Hariprasad Garu provided everything we needed, from artists to production support. Vikranth looks even more charming off-screen — in the film, he plays a software engineer and appears just like one. He supported us greatly throughout.”

Hero Vikranth said, “When I first heard the story of ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’, I was very happy. The story addresses a burning issue faced by today’s society, but in a light-hearted, message-free way. Many young couples face social pressure when they don’t have children, which mentally affects them — this film also touches that emotional aspect.”

Producer Suresh Babu said, “I wish the entire ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ team all the best. Madhura Sreedhar is a good friend of mine. From a software engineer to a passionate filmmaker, his efforts have always been successful. The songs of this movie are very good. Congratulations to music director Ajay. I sincerely hope this film becomes a musical hit.”