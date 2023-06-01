Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
Sara ‘scolded’ mum Amrita Singh for buying towel for Rs 1,600, reveals Vicky
Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel. Vicky and Sara will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ promoting their upcoming ilm ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’ reveals:
Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel. Vicky and Sara will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ promoting their upcoming ilm ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’ reveals:“During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma’am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, ‘no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees.” “I thought this couldn’t be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma’am for this.” further light-heartedly added: “Of course, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity van? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?”
Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.