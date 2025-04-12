‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ set for a summer laughter treat on April 25th

Sridevi Movies and Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti are back with their magical third collaboration, Sarangapani Jathakam, a fun-filled summer entertainer slated for release on April 25th. Starring the versatile Priyadarshi in the lead role, this all-age comedy promises a delightful mix of youthful thrills, family-friendly fun, and laughter—making it the perfect pick for the summer season.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Roopa Koduvayur as the female lead, alongside seasoned actors VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, and Viva Harsha, all playing key roles that add depth to the story.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad expressed his confidence in the film’s success, saying, “I’m very confident that Sarangapani Jathakam will bring glory and great numbers to our banner, Sridevi Movies. This film fulfills my vision of making a wholesome family entertainer. It’s ready to hit theaters on April 25th, after completing the censor formalities. The movie’s release date was shifted from April 18th to April 25th based on feedback from our buyers to maximize its reach across theaters and audiences.”

Having delivered hits like Balagam, 35, and Court, Priyadarshi’s performance in this film is expected to further endear him to audiences. With the brilliant direction of Mohanakrishna Indraganti, Sarangapani Jathakam is poised to continue the success streak that began with Gentleman and Sammohanam. Fans can expect a film that delivers both entertainment and heartwarming moments this summer.