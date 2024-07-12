‘Sarfira’ review: Core message, engaging performances make it worth a watch

Rating: 2.25/5

Akshay Kumar returns to the silver screen with ‘Sarfira’, a Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara's Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru” (2020), which itself is based on GR Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The film chronicles the journey of a man determined to create affordable airlines for low-income people, battling numerous adversities along the way. A sthe film hits theatres, let’ see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story follows Vir Mhatre (Akshay Kumar), a former Indian Air Force pilot who dreams of starting a low-cost carrier airline. His inspiration is Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), the owner of Jaz Airlines, whom he idolizes. Vir is past the marriageable age and has rejected multiple marriage proposals. However, when a younger woman named Rani (Radhika Madan) visits his home with her family, Vir is impressed by her ambition to open a bakery. Motivated by Rani, he sets a goal to enter the aviation business.





Vir applies for an ex-serviceman loan but faces rejection. His determination only grows stronger, and he proposes his low-cost carrier idea to Paresh Goswami, who dismisses and humiliates him. Despite numerous obstacles, including bureaucratic hurdles and personal tragedies, Vir's resolve remains unshaken. With support from unexpected quarters, including the President of India, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Vir fights relentlessly to make his dream a reality.



Performances

Akshay Kumar delivers a commendable performance as Vir Mhatre, portraying his character's struggles and triumphs with conviction. His determination and never-say-die spirit are palpable, making him the heart of the film. Radhika Madan, as Rani, brings a refreshing energy to her role, although her character's chemistry with Kumar's Vir feels a bit uneven due to their age difference. Paresh Rawal excels as the scheming businessman, effortlessly slipping into his familiar role as an antagonist.

Technicalities

The cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy captures the essence of the film well, with some visually appealing shots. The film's music, composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Suhit Abhyankar, adds a lively touch, although the background score by G. V. Prakash Kumar often feels too loud and detracts from the emotional impact of several scenes. The film's 155-minute runtime is a significant drawback, with many scenes stretched longer than necessary, leading to a high-decibel and melodramatic experience.

Analysis

‘Sarfira’ is a film with its heart in the right place, aiming to inspire and entertain. However, its lengthy runtime and excessive sentimentality could have been better managed with a more subtle approach. The film tries to pack in too many elements, sometimes diluting the overall impact. Despite these flaws, the strong performances, especially by Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, keep the audience engaged.





The film’s message about perseverance and fighting against all odds is powerful and resonates well, even if it is delivered in an overtly dramatic fashion. The special appearance by Surya, who played the lead in the original Tamil version, is a delightful treat for fans.



On a whole, ‘Sarfira’ offers a compelling narrative about ambition and resilience, anchored by Akshay Kumar's stellar performance. While the film's length and melodramatic tone may test the patience of some viewers, its core message and engaging performances make it worth a watch. With some refinement, ‘Sarfira’ could have soared even higher.