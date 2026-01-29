‘Shabara’ teaser teases a gritty dual-timeline treasure hunt

The makers of Shabara, starring Dheekshithh Shetty in the lead, have unveiled an intriguing teaser titled Heartbeat of Shabara, offering a glimpse into a high-stakes, new-age treasure-hunting thriller. Directed by Prem Chand Kilaru, the film promises a gripping narrative that unfolds across two distinct timelines, blending danger, suspense, and a subtle emotional thread.

The teaser introduces a compelling dual-era storyline. In the past, a forest-dwelling child harbours an intense desire to claim a hidden treasure buried deep within the earth. In the present, that same treasure becomes the focal point of conflict as multiple forces collide, each determined to seize it at any cost. Dheekshithh Shetty stands at the centre of this chaos, portraying a driven and resilient character who confronts powerful rivals with unwavering resolve.

Visually striking frames captured by cinematographer Ajay Abraham George add scale and texture to the teaser, while sharp editing maintains a relentless pace. Composer Midhun Mukundan’s pulsating background score further amplifies the tension, immersing viewers in a world filled with mystery and peril.

Apart from Dheekshithh Shetty, Shabara features an ensemble cast including Misha Narang, Mohan Bhagath, Rajeev Govinda Pillai, Kritika Singh, Bhushan Kalyan, Srikanth, and Master Aarush.

Produced by Harshitha Chadalavada, Durga Chunchu, and Ramadevi Kilaru under the Visramm Film Fraternity banner, Shabara marks Prem Chand Kilaru’s directorial debut and has already sparked curiosity among thriller enthusiasts.