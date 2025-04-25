Shahat Gill redefines modern Punjabi pop with bold new single ‘Bamb’

The singer-songwriter fuses confidence, culture and club energy in a track built for the moment.

Shahat Gill isn’t just releasing songs — she’s rewriting the script for Punjabi pop, and her latest track Bamb is proof of that. More than a dancefloor banger, Bamb is a loud, proud statement of identity, swagger and feminine strength, wrapped in razor-sharp production and Gill’s signature charisma.

Co-produced by the prolific Rony & Gill duo, the track blends high-energy beats with an unapologetic attitude that feels both fierce and freeing. Where her earlier hits Hulaare and Everyday laid the groundwork, Bamb is Shahat in full command — playful, powerful and impossible to ignore.

“Punjabi music has always carried fire in its soul,” Gill explains. “With Bamb, I wanted to channel that intensity into something joyful, something that celebrates women who know their worth and never dim their light.”

The track arrives with a striking visual, pairing slick choreography and bold styling with Gill’s effortless screen presence — making it clear that Bamb isn’t just a sound, it’s a whole aesthetic.

More than a single, Bamb is a cultural moment — the kind that pushes Punjabi music beyond borders and speaks to a global generation raised on rhythm and self-expression. It’s a reminder that confidence isn’t just heard — it’s felt.

Stream Bamb here: https://smi.lnk.to/BambAa