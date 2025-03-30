Sharwanandgears up for his first pan-india film ‘Sharwa38’

Sharwanand is set to make his grand entry into the Pan-India scene with #Sharwa38, an ambitious action drama directed by Sampath Nandi. Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan, the film marks a significant milestone for both the actor and the director.

Set in the late 1960s on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, #Sharwa38 promises an intense period action drama where survival is defined by bloodshed and fear. The makers have meticulously recreated the rustic backdrop to bring authenticity to the narrative.

Sharwanand’s transformation for the role is already a hot topic. Bollywood stylists Aalim Hakim and Pattanam Rasheed have crafted a striking new look for him, evident in a recently revealed image showcasing his bold hairdo in a back pose.

The film boasts a strong technical team, with SoundarRajan S handling cinematography and BheemsCeciroleo composing the music. Kiran Kumar Manne is on board as the art director.The regular shoot is set to commence in April, and the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.