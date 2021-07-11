Shashank S Singh opens up about challenges in making film

Short film Dobara Alvida, helmed by director Shashank S Singh is garnering praises and accolades from audiences. Starring Swara Bhaskar and Gulshan Devaiah, "Dobara Alvida" is a tale of estranged lovers and their chance encounter in a shared cab.The short film released on Large Short Films and is produced by Shahbaz Khan of One Team Entertainment. Krsna has scored the music and sung the title song. He is in this industry since 10 years who has worked as an assistant director on several feature films and television commercials by big banners like like Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions, UTV films and Disney.



On sharing about the whole idea of the concept Shashank says, "I had this idea and one liner in my mind since a long time but wasn't doing anything with it because it seemed just a normal thought to me. But I was being constantly asked about my show reel when I would meet a producer with my script. They would show some interest in my script but were not willing to invest money because I had no showreel. Therefore I decided to make a short film, because I was not getting any producers on my feature film's script, I was sure that I'm not going to treat this short film as my showreel, and will make it my feature and won't compromise on anything which is required or needed to picture this story in an audio-visual format."

He further adds,"So with this idea I approached Krsna solo who is the music director of this film and a friend of mine. He agreed to support me instantly. We started working on the track which would be in the climax. I approached Swara who is a very old and dear friend for the film and she said yes for the film too. I was looking for a fresh pairing in this romantic story and approached Gulshan, he liked the script and agreed to do this short with Swara as the female lead. Im really thankful to Swara and Gulshan for believing and coming onboard for this film, and Krsna solo for creating beautiful and soulful title track of the film."

On sharing an anecdote from the sets he said,"I had bought only 3 packets of chikki which swara had to take couple of bites from while shooting for that sequence. I didn't realize that swara was happily eating chikki in between the takes! By the time I realized, only half a packet was left out of those 3 packets! And it was 3 in the night in the middle of the road inside the car! I was praying that we finish shot before she finishes whatever was left from those 3 packs, as where will I get it in the middle of the night on the roads?! Luckily we finished the shot before she could finish the chikkis(laughs)."

On talking about his future venture director says,"I want to make films in all kinds of genres in future. One by one I'll make one in each genre atleast. I'm already working on a social drama set in Bihar and have a supernatural thriller which I'm really excited about. A musical romantic drama which I'm penning these days and side by side looking for people who would produce my supernatural thriller."