Shikhar Dhawan inspires with message of resilience in Amazon MX Player’s latest reality show, Battleground

“What defines a champion is the ability to get back up and keep moving forward,” says cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan as he steps into the role of Super Mentor in Amazon MX Player’s new action-packed reality series, Battleground, now streaming for free.

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming platform, has launched Battleground, an intense new reality series that promises high-stakes competition and raw, unfiltered challenges. With four dynamic team leaders—Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhishek Malhan—battling it out alongside their teams, the series brings out the grit and fire of those aiming to prove their mettle.

At the heart of the action is legendary cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who serves as the show’s “Super Mentor”. Known for his calm composure and tactical mindset on the pitch, Dhawan brings those same qualities to the show’s high-pressure environment, offering guidance that is both empowering and deeply personal.

“In cricket, and just like on this show, teamwork is everything,” Dhawan reflected while speaking about his mentoring experience. “I knew from the start that some of our mentors were a bit hot-headed—passionate but fierce—so I had to approach them with patience and empathy.”

Dhawan revealed that it took time to earn the trust of the mentors and contestants, but once connections were formed, his presence became a grounding force. Recalling one particular incident, he said, “There was a moment recently when one mentor crossed a line, and I gently encouraged them to apologise. It’s about creating a balance and letting them be themselves, but also stepping in if I feel something needs to be addressed.”

Sharing the philosophy he hopes to instil in the participants, Dhawan said, “If there’s one thing that cricket has taught me, it’s that consistency, discipline, and thinking big are non-negotiable. But at the same time, staying relaxed and focused is equally important. The results won’t always go your way, you’ll fail sometimes, but what defines a champion is the ability to get back up and keep moving forward.”

Battleground is now available exclusively on Amazon MX Player and can be streamed for free via the MX Player mobile app, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.