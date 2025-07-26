Live
Shriya Pilgaonkar unveils fiery first look as Rukmini in Netflix’s ‘Mandala Murders’
Shriya Pilgaonkar has captivated audiences once again with the unveiling of her intriguing new role as Rukmini in Netflix India’s latest...
Shriya Pilgaonkar has captivated audiences once again with the unveiling of her intriguing new role as Rukmini in Netflix India’s latest crime-thriller series Mandala Murders. Taking to social media, Pilgaonkar shared the first look poster of her character, calling Rukmini “beguiling, enchanting, full of fire.” The actress thanked director Gopi Puthran and showrunner Aditya Chopra for giving her the opportunity to break away from her previously grounded screen image.
“Too much fun and such a creatively fulfilling experience,” she wrote, hinting at the depth and mystique her character brings to the narrative.
Though a cameo, Rukmini plays a pivotal role in Mandala Murders, which fuses mythology with a modern crime drama backdrop. Her character is deeply rooted in the fictional lore of the Aayast Yantra, a mythical device central to the show’s plot. Set in the eerie, fictional town of Charandaspur, the series delves into secret societies and ancient rituals from the 1950s, where Rukmini's brief but significant presence adds a compelling layer of mysticism and intensity.
Pilgaonkar’s transformation for the role is a bold departure from her softer roles, such as Sweety in Mirzapur. With a background in classical theatre and accolades like the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut Actress (2013), she embraces the fiery, enigmatic essence of Rukmini, showcasing her dynamic range as a performer.
Mandala Murders, streaming since July 25, stars Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in lead roles, with an ensemble cast featuring Surveen Chawla, Manu Rishi, Raghubir Yadav, and others. Produced by YRF Entertainment, the series has quickly become a standout thriller, with Pilgaonkar’s Rukmini leaving a lasting impact.