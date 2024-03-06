Live
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
- Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
Just In
Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
Actress Shriya Saran has given her two cents on the topic of nepotism and said that even Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry.
Mumbai: Actress Shriya Saran has given her two cents on the topic of nepotism and said that even Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry.
Talking about the insider-outsider debate, Shriya said: “Everybody was an outsider once -- even Shahrukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry. Things are changing immensely now and it'll only keep changing as long as the debate is healthy.”
“However, what really needs to change is that there should be more screen tests for everyone. Every production should have an easier and simpler way of screen testing, so that it opens many doors for all people.”
Shriya will next be seen in 'Showtime', which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.
‘Showtime’ will stream from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.