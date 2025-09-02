Live
Shriya Saran shines in ‘Mirai’
Superhero Teja Sajja is all set to play the role of a super warrior in the most awaited pan-India superhero visual wonder ‘Mirai’. The film is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The glimpses, teaser, and trailer have already created significant buzz.
Shriya Saran plays a key role in the film. The makers recently released a special poster introducing her as Ambika. She portrays a powerful mother, and her character in this epic sci-fi action adventure promises to be deeply emotional, highlighting the heart behind the superhero’s journey.
Rithika Nayak will be playing the female lead opposite Teja Sajja, while Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu appear in key roles.
Director Karthik Ghattamaneni not only helms ‘Mirai’ but also handles cinematography. He has written the screenplay, with Manibabu Karanam contributing significantly to the writing and dialogues. Goura Hari provides the music, Sri Nagendra Thangala serves as art director, and Sujith Kumar Kolli is the executive producer.
‘Mirai’ is set for a worldwide grand release on September 12.