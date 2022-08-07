Siddhi Idnani: Still can't believe I'm a Gautham Vasudev Menon heroine

Actress Siddhi Idnani, who will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited entertainer 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', has completed dubbing for her portions in the film.



Taking to Twitter to announce that she had dubbed herself for 'Paavai', her character in the film, she said: "And that's a wrap for Paavai's dubbing. Thank you Gautham Menon sir for believing in me and letting me dub for myself. Dreams do come true Still can't believe I am a Gautham Vasudev Menon heroine! #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu"

Interestingly, Siddhi Idnani's dad, Ashok Idnani, is a voice modulation trainer. Silambarasan, who plays the lead in this explosive action entertainer, has already completed dubbing for his portions.

Shooting for the film, which is to hit screens on September 15 this year, was wrapped up in Mumbai in April, after which post-production work began.

The action-thriller movie traverses through the life of a young man from a village in Tamil Nadu, whose life takes a turn after moving to Mumbai. The film has been majorly shot in Tiruchendur, Chennai, and Mumbai. The film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Anthony.