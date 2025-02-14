Siddu Jonnalagadda celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special poster of ‘Telusu Kada’

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda is set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming new-age love entertainer Telusu Kada, marking the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona. The film, produced lavishly by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, features Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the female leads.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the makers unveiled a special romantic poster, adding intrigue to the film’s storyline. The poster captures Raashi Khanna affectionately planting a kiss on Siddu’s cheek while he beams with a smile, with Srinidhi Shetty standing close by. The visual hints at an interesting love triangle, sparking curiosity among fans.

Apart from the lead trio, the film also features Viva Harsha in a key role. The technical team includes cinematographer Gnana Shekar Baba, music composer Thaman S, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is handling production design, while Sheetal Sharma takes charge of costumes.

Currently in the midst of production, Telusu Kada promises to be an engaging romantic entertainer. Fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting project.