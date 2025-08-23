Sidharrth Sipani embraces gritty new avatar in ‘Hero Kaun’

Actor Sidharrth Sipani, best known for his role in Fariha, is set to surprise audiences with his next project — the web series Hero Kaun. Returning after a two-year hiatus, Sipani revealed that the show gave him the opportunity to explore a character far removed from his real-life persona.

Recalling how he landed the role, Sipani said, “After a series of auditions, I received a call from producers Arpita Phatnayak and Sooraj Khanna. They were impressed by how I transformed into Ballu on screen. The character’s complexity and depth instantly drew me in. Playing someone so different from myself seemed like the perfect opportunity to push my acting range.”

Shedding light on his role, Sipani described Ballu as “an unsung hero with a tough exterior but a heart of gold.” To embody the character, he adopted a rugged look with longer hair, a scruffy beard, and a stripped-down wardrobe. Preparation also involved fight training, working with a dialect coach, and studying people who have lived through similar struggles. “I wanted to live in his shoes and understand his daily battles,” he said.

The actor also called Hero Kaun a career-defining experience. “It was extraordinary — tiring but the most rewarding journey of my career. The cast and crew were supportive, and Arpita’s direction brought out the best in everyone,” he shared.

Sipani, who took a two-year break from acting, explained that the pause allowed him to reflect and recharge. “During the break, I traveled, took acting workshops, indulged in hobbies, and spent quality time with my family. It was transformative and gave me a fresh perspective toward my craft,” he concluded.

With Hero Kaun, Sipani seems ready to return with renewed energy — and a powerful new image.