Singham Again Box Office Decline: Ajay Devgn's Cop Drama Faces Tough Competition as Earnings Dip

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has seen a decline in box office earnings during its second week.

After a 68% drop on its second Monday, the film earned Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 214.50 crore. The film recorded a 13.06% Hindi occupancy, with the highest footfall during night shows.

In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released on the same day as *Singham Again*, outperformed it on its second Tuesday, earning Rs 4.25 crore and pushing its total earnings to Rs 208.25 crore. The gap between the two films has narrowed significantly.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown for *Singham Again* after 12 days (source: Sacnilk):

Week 1: Rs 173 crore

Friday: Rs 8 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 13.5 crore

Monday: Rs 4.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.50 crore

Total: Rs 214.50 crore

Despite the dip, Singham Again has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally, earning Rs 186.60 crore in its first week and adding Rs 38.70 crore in its second.

With minimal competition ahead, as The Sabarmati Report is the only major Bollywood release this Friday (November 15), the film is expected to maintain a steady performance.

This marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth Rs 300 crore film, following Tanhaji (Rs 361 crore), Drishyam 2 (Rs 342.31 crore), and Golmaal Again (Rs 308.62 crore). However, the film will need to sustain its performance in the coming weekdays to finish its theatrical run on a strong note.

Along with Ajay Devgn, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, and Salman Khan, who makes a cameo as Chulbul Pandey from *Dabangg*.