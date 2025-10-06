Live
‘Sita Payanam’ first look released
The latest project directed by the multi-talented Arjun Sarja is ‘Sita Payanam’. Produced by Sri Ram Films International, the film stars Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan in the lead roles, while Arjun and Dhruva Sarja will be seen in powerful characters.
Today, on the occasion of Dhruva Sarja’s birthday, the makers have released his full first look. The poster featuring Dhruva Sarja as Action Hulk is stunning and has already created a strong buzz among fans.
The teaser, which was released earlier, has received a wonderful response, and the songs have become chartbuster hits.
Veteran actors Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, Kovai Sarala, and others play key roles in the film.
Anoop Rubens is composing the music for ‘Sita Payanam’, with cinematography by G. Balamurugan, editing by Ayub Khan, and dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra.