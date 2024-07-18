Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' Release Date Announced

After a brief hiatus from the silver screen, Lady Power Star Sai Pallavi is making a powerful return with an exciting lineup of films. Since the release of ‘Gargi’ in 2022, fans have eagerly awaited her next cinematic venture. The wait is finally over, as Sai Pallavi is set to grace the screen with four upcoming films. Among these, her collaboration with Tamil star hero Sivakarthikeyan in the film ‘Amaran’ is generating significant buzz.

Sai Pallavi will be seen on the silver screen after a two-year gap with ‘Amaran,’ which is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 31, 2024. The film's release date was officially announced by the movie team on July 17, confirming that it will hit theaters during the Diwali festival.

‘Amaran’ is being made in Tamil and will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, catering to Sai Pallavi's wide fan base across different regions. The movie team unveiled an intense poster featuring Sivakarthikeyan with blood stains on his face and hands, against the backdrop of the national flag, adding to the anticipation.

‘Amaran’ is a biographical war action movie directed by Rajkumar Palanisamy, inspired by the life of the immortal army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the role of Mukund, while Sai Pallavi plays his wife, Indu Rebekah Varghese. The film is based on a chapter from ‘India's Most Fearless,’ a book by writers Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, promising an emotional and patriotic narrative.





https://x.com/Siva_Kartikeyan/status/1813536675743912173



The cast also includes Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Sreekumar, Harun Barwa, Lada Singh, and Vikas Bangar in pivotal roles. The film is produced by world hero Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raj Kamal Films International, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding a captivating score to the gripping storyline.

In addition to ‘Amaran,’ Sai Pallavi has several other exciting projects lined up. In ‘Tandel,’ Sai Pallavi stars alongside Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya in a film directed by Chandu Mondeti. Based on true events, ‘Tandel’ is slated for release in December 2024. Another anticipated project is ‘Ramayanam,’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where Sai Pallavi takes on the iconic role of Sita Devi, promising a grand retelling of the epic saga. Additionally, Sai Pallavi is teaming up with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, for an untitled project, adding another exciting film to her impressive lineup.