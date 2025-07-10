So Long Valley Trailer Out Now: A Psychopath on the Loose, a Woman’s Desperate Escape, and a Silence That Screams

The chilling trailer of the upcoming crime thriller So Long Valley has just dropped, and it immediately immerses viewers into a harrowing world of fear, pursuit, and long-buried secrets hidden deep within Himachal’s hauntingly beautiful yet sinister landscapes.

The trailer opens with a blood-soaked woman stumbling through the dense forest. She is wounded, terrified, and running for her life. Her captor, armed and unrelenting, shadows her every move. In a gripping twist, two mobile phones ring from the same remote jungle location, drawing the police into a mystery far darker than they imagined. What they discover in the stillness of the valley will haunt them forever. What happens next, only the forest knows.

Packed with atmospheric visuals, heart-pounding suspense, and chilling dialogue, the trailer hints at a psychological thriller that’s as intense as it is unflinching.

Tridha Choudhary, who plays a central role, shared her thoughts, “So Long Valley is unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s raw, intense, and it constantly blurs the line between who’s the hunter and who’s being hunted.”

Actor-director Man Singh, who also features prominently, added, “The trailer is just the beginning. The story dives deep into the psyche of a killer and the hidden crimes that never make headlines. For me, the silence of the valley became a character in itself.”

Akanksha Puri, who portrays a gritty and emotionally layered character, said, “What drew me to this script was its psychological depth. It’s not just a thriller; it’s an emotional and mental labyrinth. The trailer gives you a glimpse, but the film takes you into complete darkness before leading you to any light.”

Directed by Man Singh, So Long Valley stars Tridha Choudhary, Akanksha Puri, Vikram Kochhar, and Man Singh in a gripping ensemble that promises to leave audiences shaken. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025.