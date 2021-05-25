Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into ‘Shut Up Sona’ before pandemic

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Monday to open up on how all her savings went into making her documentary film "Shut Up Sona" just before the pandemic, and the ensuing lockdown has left her with no means of income.

"Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional.. making happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet travelling to places around the world & winning festivals.

All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income," Sona tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the singer also announced that her documentary film has been nominated in the category of "Best Documentary" at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022.

"SHUT UP SONA; Official selection & Nomination for Best #documentaryfilm at the @nyindianff 2022. @DeeptiCam @EspressoMedia #NewYork #wemadeamovie #love #music #travel," Sona tweeted earlier in the day.

Directed by Deepti Gupta, "Shut Up Sona" revolves around her journey as a singer, her brand of music, love for her country's roots and culture and how she has become a symbol of hope for a larger movement.