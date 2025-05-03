Sonam Kapoor’s silent yet powerful presence shines

In an industry where every move is scrutinized, Sonam Kapoor continues to make waves without uttering a word about a film. It’s been nearly five years since she took on a full-fledged role, but the actress knows how to stay in the limelight — and she does it effortlessly. Sonam’s recent appearance on the cover of Vogue India is proof that she doesn’t need a movie to keep her presence felt.

Draped in high-fashion couture and styled in ensembles that seem custom-made for her, Sonam is not just showcasing fashion; she’s cementing her status as a true style icon of Bollywood. Each look on the cover, from sculpted gowns to daring cuts, exudes confidence and sophistication, capturing the essence of her unique persona. These are not mere red carpet leftovers, but carefully crafted pieces that demand attention.

While her film career may be on pause, Sonam Kapoor’s influence remains undeniable. Whether or not a comeback is on the horizon, she is a reminder that you can take a step back from films and still own your narrative. The spotlight might have shifted from the silver screen to the fashion world, but Sonam continues to walk the talk, proving that her impact extends beyond just acting.











































