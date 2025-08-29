Sparsh Shrivastava joins the cast of ‘NC24’

Live
After the blockbuster success of Thandel, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya is all set to step into a completely new dimension with director Karthik...
After the blockbuster success of Thandel, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya is all set to step into a completely new dimension with director Karthik Dandu’s upcoming mythical thriller, tentatively titled #NC24. Mounted on a grand canvas under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar, with Bapineedu presenting.
In an exciting update, the team has roped in Laapataa Ladies star Sparsh Shrivastava, who made waves with his impactful performance in Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film. Marking his Telugu debut, Sparsh joins the cast of #NC24 in what is being described as a career-defining role. The makers extended a warm welcome to the young talent, expressing confidence that his presence will bring a fresh energy to the narrative.
The project already generated massive buzz with its first glimpse, titled “NC24 – The Excavation Begins.” The teaser showcased the scale, mood, and intense atmosphere of the film, striking a chord with fans and cinephiles across the country.
Promising to be a genre-defining spectacle, #NC24 blends mystery, myth, and emotion with stunning visuals. With Karthik Dandu’s gripping storytelling, the creative vision of Sukumar Writings, and the strong production values of SVCC, the film is shaping up to be a pan-Indian event movie.
Naga Chaitanya, stepping into a role unlike anything he has attempted before, is expected to surprise audiences with a fresh performance. Now, with the addition of Sparsh Shrivastava, anticipation around the project has soared even higher. The next schedule of #NC24 is set to kick off next month in Hyderabad on a specially erected grand set.