Squid Game Season 3 Coming to This OTT Platform on June 27
Highlights
Netflix will release all 6 episodes of Squid Game Season 3 on June 27, 2025. This is the final part of the popular Korean show. Fans can watch it only on Netflix.
Netflix said that Squid Game Season 3 will come out on June 27, 2025.
There will be 6 episodes, and all will come out on the same day. This is the last part of the show. It is a famous Korean show watched by many people around the world.
Season 2 came out on December 26, 2024, so Season 3 is coming six months later.
You can watch it only on Netflix.
