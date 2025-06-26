  • Menu
Squid Game Season 3 Coming to This OTT Platform on June 27

Netflix will release all 6 episodes of Squid Game Season 3 on June 27, 2025. This is the final part of the popular Korean show. Fans can watch it only on Netflix.

Netflix said that Squid Game Season 3 will come out on June 27, 2025.

There will be 6 episodes, and all will come out on the same day. This is the last part of the show. It is a famous Korean show watched by many people around the world.

Season 2 came out on December 26, 2024, so Season 3 is coming six months later.

You can watch it only on Netflix.

