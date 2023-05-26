Sreeleela Is Also Excited For The Title Launch Of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28

Today is a big day for all the fans of Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu… The most-awaited announcement regarding his 28th movie is made shortly. The title of this action entertainer will be unveiled on 31st May, 2023. Along with sharing the big news, they also shared the blockbuster poster of Mahesh Babu and upped the expectations on the movie. Even the lead actress Sreeleela who is the latest sensation of Tollywood, is also excited with this announcement and shared her happiness through social media…

Along with sharing the announcement poster, she also wrote, “Lovee that @urstrulyMahesh’s SUPER FANS are going to be releasing the Title of #SSMB28 on the big screens! 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐀𝐘 is going to be extremely special… Stay Tuned #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @vamsi84 #PSVinod @NavinNooli #ASPrakash @haarikahassine”.

The title of this movie will be unveiled on 31st May, 2023… Going with the details of this movie, This Trivikram’s directorial is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam doll Sreeleela is the lead actress of this movie.