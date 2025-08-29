Sreerama Chandra returns as the host for Telugu Indian Idol 4

Having hosted two seasons of Telugu Indian Idol before, Sreerama Chandra is set to return as the host for the singing reality show's fourth season. Loved by the audiences for his wit and charisma, the singer will be taking on the mic again.

As a former winner of Indian Idol, Sreerama believes the platform offers him to explore another avenue. “I have stood at the same stage where the new contestants will be standing, so I can connect to what they would be going through. Also, being a host offers me the opportunity to connect with my audiences in a different way and I am excited to get back to it again,” he says.

Talking about the pool of talent this season, the singer says, “We have some amazing finds this year, all with different tonalities and USPs. The audience is in for a treat this season and I can't wait for them to witness the magic these contestants create on stage.” Telugu Indian Idol 4 starts airing from August 29.