Live
- EFLU counselling Centre conducts talk on mental health awareness
- PM Modi to BRICS leaders: No place for double standards on terrorism, terror financing
- DMK-led INDIA bloc will win all upcoming elections: CM Stalin
- No difference in Nitish and Giriraj Singh's political approach: Lalu Prasad
- Diwali 2024: Rituals to Attract Prosperity and Financial Growth in Business
- Sriimurali requests Telugu audience for ‘Bagheera’
- Post Gagangir terror attack LG Sinha reviews security situation in Kashmir
- Suriya highlights the significance of ‘Kanguva’ in the context of Tamil cinema
- Sensex ends lower, market trend remains positive
- 70 EVM vans to educate voters before Assembly polls: Delhi CEO
Just In
Sriimurali requests Telugu audience for ‘Bagheera’
The highly anticipated action drama Bagheera, starring Roaring Star Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set to hit theaters on October 31, 2024. Directed by Dr. Suri, the film's story is written by the acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster films.
The highly anticipated action drama Bagheera, starring Roaring Star Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set to hit theaters on October 31, 2024. Directed by Dr. Suri, the film's story is written by the acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster films. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie will also release in Telugu, distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainment.
In a recent media interaction, Sriimurali shared exciting insights into his role and the film’s development. He credited Prashanth Neel for offering him the story of Bagheera, adding that Neel had previously given him a career-defining role in Ugramm. Sriimurali stated, “Bagheera is an entirely different film from Ugramm. My character required extreme dedication, and despite being a food lover, I followed a strict diet to prepare for the role.”
The actor also made a sincere request to the audience, asking them to approach the film with an open mind. “Please see me as a new actor in Bagheera and support me. I believe people will leave the theaters feeling empowered, like the hero inside them has awakened. I trust the Telugu audience will embrace this film,” Sriimurali said.