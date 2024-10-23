Sriimurali requests Telugu audience for ‘Bagheera’

The highly anticipated action drama Bagheera, starring Roaring Star Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set to hit theaters on October 31, 2024. Directed by Dr. Suri, the film's story is written by the acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster films. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie will also release in Telugu, distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainment.



In a recent media interaction, Sriimurali shared exciting insights into his role and the film’s development. He credited Prashanth Neel for offering him the story of Bagheera, adding that Neel had previously given him a career-defining role in Ugramm. Sriimurali stated, “Bagheera is an entirely different film from Ugramm. My character required extreme dedication, and despite being a food lover, I followed a strict diet to prepare for the role.”

The actor also made a sincere request to the audience, asking them to approach the film with an open mind. “Please see me as a new actor in Bagheera and support me. I believe people will leave the theaters feeling empowered, like the hero inside them has awakened. I trust the Telugu audience will embrace this film,” Sriimurali said.