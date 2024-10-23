  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Sriimurali requests Telugu audience for ‘Bagheera’

Sriimurali requests Telugu audience for ‘Bagheera’
x
Highlights

The highly anticipated action drama Bagheera, starring Roaring Star Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set to hit theaters on October 31, 2024. Directed by Dr. Suri, the film's story is written by the acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster films.

The highly anticipated action drama Bagheera, starring Roaring Star Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set to hit theaters on October 31, 2024. Directed by Dr. Suri, the film's story is written by the acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster films. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie will also release in Telugu, distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainment.

In a recent media interaction, Sriimurali shared exciting insights into his role and the film’s development. He credited Prashanth Neel for offering him the story of Bagheera, adding that Neel had previously given him a career-defining role in Ugramm. Sriimurali stated, “Bagheera is an entirely different film from Ugramm. My character required extreme dedication, and despite being a food lover, I followed a strict diet to prepare for the role.”

The actor also made a sincere request to the audience, asking them to approach the film with an open mind. “Please see me as a new actor in Bagheera and support me. I believe people will leave the theaters feeling empowered, like the hero inside them has awakened. I trust the Telugu audience will embrace this film,” Sriimurali said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick