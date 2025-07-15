Live
SSMB29 Update: Senthil Kumar Not Part of Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli Film
Cinematographer Senthil Kumar confirms he’s not working on SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli. Filming shifts to South Africa as fan excitement grows.
Audiences around the world are waiting for the upcoming movie (SSMB 29) starring Mahesh Babu under the direction of SS Rajamouli . With this , any update related to this movie is going viral in a matter of seconds. Recently, cinematographer K.K.Senthil Kumar spoke about this. He said that he is not working for this movie. These comments are being shared by Mahesh's fans on social media.
Senthil worked as a cinematographer for the blockbuster films 'Baahubali' and 'RRR' directed by Rajamouli. Rajamouli has also spoken on several occasions praising Senthil's performance. With this, there were reports that he will also work for SSMB29. He recently gave clarity on this. He said that Rajamouli has decided to work with new people for this film.
The entire team is currently busy shooting for SSMB29. The next schedule of the film, which has already completed several schedules, is reported to be in South Africa. Although these scenes were initially planned to be shot in Kenya, there are recent talks that the location has been changed. There are reports that some key scenes will be shot in the high hills there. It is noteworthy that the team has not yet officially announced this highly anticipated project.
On the other hand, since some visuals were leaked during the shooting of the film in Odisha, security has been tightened and precautions have been taken. It is known that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in this movie.