Started with curiosity, stayed for the chaos: Raashii Khanna on completing 11 years in cinema

Actress Raashii Khanna has marked a significant milestone—11 years in the film industry—with a heartfelt social media post reflecting on her journey. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Madras Cafe, took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the occasion by sharing a fan-made video compilation of her memorable on-screen moments.

“Started with curiosity. Stayed for the chaos. 11 years in – and the picture’s still rolling. Thank you for watching me grow frame by frame. Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost,” she wrote, capturing the spirit of her evolving career.

Raashii began her acting journey with a supporting role in Madras Cafe opposite John Abraham and soon made a strong impact in Telugu cinema with her lead debut in Oohalu Gusagusalade. Over the years, she has delivered notable performances in films such as Bengal Tiger, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Prati Roju Pandage. She has also ventured into digital platforms with web series like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Farzi.

Most recently seen in the Tamil film Aghathiyaa, Raashii is now gearing up for her next major project, ‘Telusu Kada’, the directorial debut of stylist Neeraja Kona. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, the romantic drama features Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Viva Harsha, and is set to explore themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery. The film is slated for release on October 17, 2025.

The project was launched in Hyderabad with a traditional muhurat ceremony, attended by industry stars including Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Nithiin.