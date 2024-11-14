Sudheer Babu's 'Maa Nanna Superhero’ Set for OTT Release on November 15

Sudheer Babu returns to the screen with ‘Maa Nanna Superhero,’ a heartfelt family drama that captured audiences during its theatrical release on Dussehra, October 11. Directed by

Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film is now set to make its digital debut on ZEE5, premiering on November 15.

ZEE5 announced the digital release with a poster, encouraging families to tune in for this touching story, saying, “An ode to all the superhero dads. Don’t miss the digital premiere of

#MaaNannaSuperheroOnZee5.”

‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ follows Johnny, a young boy whose life takes unexpected turns. After the loss of his father, Johnny grows up in an orphanage until he is adopted by a wealthy man. Though Johnny finds stability, a financial crisis pushes his adoptive father to withdraw emotionally. Determined to help, Johnny vows to clear the debts and win back his adoptive father’s affection. In the midst of this struggle, Johnny’s biological father returns, bringing new emotional challenges as he must choose between two father figures. This moving storyline resonates deeply, portraying themes of family, sacrifice, and loyalty.

Apart from Sudheer Babu’s impactful performance, ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ features a strong cast, including Amani, Sayaji Shinde, Sai Chand, Harshith Reddy, Raju Sundaram, and Annie. Produced by Sunil Balusu and CAM Entertainment, the film’s creative team includes cinematographer Sameer Kalyani, music composer Jay Krish, and editor Anil Kumar P. Maheshwar Reddy Gojala serves as the creative producer, with the story penned by Abhilash Kankara, MVS Bharadwaj, and Shravan Madala.

If you missed ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ in theaters, don’t miss the digital premiere on ZEE5 starting November 15.