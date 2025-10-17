Sudheer Babuunleashes raw intensity in ‘Jatadhara’trailer

Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu is set to deliver one of the most gripping performances of his career with his upcoming action-mythological thriller Jatadhara. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film has been generating solid buzz, and the anticipation hit a new peak with the release of its powerful trailer, unveiled by Superstar Mahesh Babu.

The trailer opens with a dark and intriguing premise rooted in ancient mysticism. It revolves around a mysterious hidden treasure guarded by malevolent forces, bound through a forbidden ritual known as PisachaBandhanam. Sudheer Babu plays a strong-willed protagonist who dismisses the existence of supernatural forces—until fate drags him into a terrifying confrontation with evil. When a greedy man awakens a fierce spirit named Dhana Pisachi, chaos erupts, setting the stage for a battle between man and dark energies. The protagonist joins forces with the enigmatic Jatadhara in a spiritual war that blends intense action and high emotional stakes.

Sudheer Babu’s performance is raw and riveting as he steps into the role of a ghost hunter, showcasing a rugged and intense new avatar. A striking highlight from the trailer shows him drinking blood in a spine-chilling moment that promises to leave audiences shocked. Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha makes a commanding appearance as the antagonist, marking her Telugu debut, while Avasarala Srinivas and Shilpa Shirodkar appear in crucial roles.

Technically, the trailer impresses with Sameer Kalyani’s atmospheric visuals and Rajeev Raj’s haunting background score. Backed by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the production values are grand and visually compelling.Jatadhara is set to hit screens on November 7.



