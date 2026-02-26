Sukumar’s ‘Vrushakarma’ first glimpse on March 5

Riding high on the phenomenal success of ‘Thandel,’ Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya is stepping into an entirely new space by collaborating with director Karthik Dandu, who made a strong statement with his debut blockbuster ‘Virupaksha.’ Together, they are embarking on an ambitious mythical thriller titled ‘Vrushakarma’, unlike anything seen before. Crafted on a grand scale, the film is jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting the project. From the moment two cryptic behind-the-scenes videos were unveiled, followed by the first look, curiosity surrounding the film has only intensified.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced that the film’s first glimpse will be released on March 5, offering audiences a sneak peek into the mystical world of ‘Vrushakarma’. The announcement poster features Naga Chaitanya standing inside a dark, rugged cave, bathed in sharp shafts of light breaking through from above. His muscular frame, rugged beard, and intense, unwavering gaze project resilience and quiet fury. Dressed in a worn outfit with climbing gear strapped around his waist and a digging tool in hand, his character appears to be a man pushed to extremes. The ropes, rocks, and uneven terrain around him heighten the sense of peril and adventure.

Naga Chaitanya has taken on an intense challenge in preparing for the role, undergoing a significant physical transformation and adopting a raw, rugged look demanded by the character. He will also be seen performing several breathtaking stunts, adding authenticity and thrill to this high-adrenaline adventure.

Director Karthik Dandu, fully aware of the expectations following his blockbuster debut and the powerful collaboration at hand, is being extra cautious in shaping ‘Vrushakarma’ to deliver a truly immersive cinematic experience.

Meenakshi Chaudhary stars as the leading lady opposite Chaitanya, while Sparsh Shrivastava, known for his performance in ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ will be seen as the antagonist.

‘Vrushakarma’ brings together a powerhouse technical crew that elevates the film’s scale and vision. The visual tone is crafted by cinematographer Ragul D Herian, while Ajaneesh B Loknath composes the music. The film’s world is built under the guidance of production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala, with Naveen Nooli ensuring a sharp and impactful narrative flow through his editing.