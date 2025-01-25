Sunainaathanks audience for ‘Inspector Rishi’ success

Actress Sunainaa has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the audience for making her web series Inspector Rishi the most-watched Tamil show of 2024. Known for her roles in films like SilluKaruppati, NeerParavai, and KadhalilVizhunthen, Sunainaa took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the show, which was streamed on Prime Video.

In her post, she thanked viewers, writing, “A big thank you to everyone for making Inspector Rishi the most-watched Tamil show of 2024! Under the brilliant leadership of @nandhini_js, I was able to explore new avenues of creativity and truly bring Kathy to life.”

She continued to express her pride in the show's success, sharing, “I’m so proud of this incredible achievement and beyond excited for all that’s to come. To everyone who watched, enjoyed, and appreciated Inspector Rishi—your love and support mean the world to us. Our team and I are forever grateful. Thank you for being part of this journey!”

Inspector Rishi, directed by Nandhini JS, features a talented ensemble cast including Naveen Chandra, SrikrishnaDayal, Kumaravel, and many others. The show follows the story of Rishi Nandhan, a skeptical one-eyed crime branch inspector, who, along with his trusted team, investigates strange and supernatural crimes. The gripping series explores his battle to uncover the truth behind mysterious murders while dealing with his personal struggles.

Produced by ShukdevLahiri, the series’ cinematography is by Bargav Sridhar, with music composed by Ashwath and editing by Satish Suriya. Sunainaa's heartfelt message reflects the immense gratitude she feels for the fans who have embraced the show.











