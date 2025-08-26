‘Sundarakanda’ pre-release event creates buzz

Hero Nara Rohit’s milestone 20th film Sundarakanda is all set to hit screens on August 27, coinciding with Vinayaka Chavithi. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali under the Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP) banner, the film has already generated strong buzz through its teaser, songs, and trailer. To mark the release, the team hosted a grand pre-release event.

Speaking at the event, Nara Rohit described Sundarakanda as a special journey and praised debut director Venky for his six-year-long dedication to the project. He expressed confidence in the film’s script, highlighting the strong performances of co-stars Vasuki, Dr. Naresh, Satya, and heroines Vruthi Vaghani and Sridevi Vijaykumar. He also lauded composer Leon James, calling his music the backbone of the film.

Rocking star Manchu Manoj, who graced the event, extended his best wishes, commending Rohit’s unique story choices and Venky’s hard work. Actress Sridevi Vijaykumar shared her happiness at being part of the project, praising the director’s vision and Rohit’s dedication. Producers Santosh, Rakesh, and Gautham each credited Rohit’s unwavering support in bringing the film to life, while veteran actor Dr. Naresh hailed the movie as a life-changing concept that would entertain audiences.

With positive vibes from the entire cast and crew, Sundarakanda is gearing up to entertain family audiences this festive season.