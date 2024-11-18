Suriya’s Kanguva Surpasses Rs 140 Crore at Box Office in 4 Days

Suriya’s latest film, Kanguva, had a slow start at the box office. However, the film has shown strong momentum since then. In its first four days, Kanguva grossed nearly Rs 140 crore worldwide.

The film, directed by Siva, is a fantasy action drama. It opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Despite this, it is expected to cross Rs 150 crore soon.

Studio Green, one of the producers, announced that Kanguva earned Rs 127.64 crore worldwide in its first three days.

On Day 4, the film earned around Rs 10.50 crore nett at the domestic box office. This was an improvement from Days 2 and 3.

So far, Kanguva has earned Rs 53.85 crore nett in India. On Sunday, the Tamil version recorded an occupancy rate of 22.07% in cinemas across India.

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s box-office performance:

- Day 1: Rs 24 crore

- Day 2: Rs 9.5 crore

- Day 3: Rs 9.85 crore

- Day 4: Rs 10.50 crore

The movie stars Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles.

Kanguva was initially announced in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The film was revived in 2022. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Cinematography is by Vetri Palanisamy, and editing is by Nishadh Yusuf.

The film was released on November 14, 2024.