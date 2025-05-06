Suriya's Retro Movie Box Office Collections: Struggling to Meet Break-Even Target

The makers of Suriya's movie Retro have shared the box office numbers. The movie was released on May 1 with high expectations, but it got mixed reviews. Because of this, the makers couldn’t share the numbers for five days.

On May 6, the official poster was released, and the makers announced that the movie has made Rs. 104 crores at the box office so far. But trade sources say the net collection is Rs. 47.66 crores. The movie’s target to break even is Rs. 82 crores.

Fans were excited for Retro after the failure of Kanguva, but many were disappointed. The movie did well in Tamil Nadu, but not in other states. Meanwhile, Hit 3 is doing much better. It earned over Rs. 100 crores in four days and has a net collection of Rs. 60 crores.

Retro Box Office Collections:

May 1 (Thursday): Rs. 19.25 crores (Tamil: Rs. 17.25 crores, Telugu: Rs. 1.95 crores)

May 2 (Friday): Rs. 7.75 crores (Tamil: Rs. 7.05 crores, Telugu: Rs. 0.67 crores)

May 3 (Saturday): Rs. 8 crores (Tamil: Rs. 7.3 crores, Telugu: Rs. 0.65 crores)

May 4 (Sunday): Rs. 8.15 crores (Tamil: Rs. 7.45 crores, Telugu: Rs. 0.65 crores)

May 5 (Monday): Rs. 3.4 crores (Tamil: Rs. 2.95 crores, Telugu: Rs. 0.4 crores)

May 6 (Tuesday): Rs. 1.11 crores

Total: Rs. 47.66 crores nett

The movie was produced by Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Studios. The total cost of making the movie is about Rs. 70 crores, including promotions and salaries. The movie also earned Rs. 80.5 crores before it was released. The movie still needs to do well to break even, as its target is Rs. 82 crores.











