Suspense-crime thriller ‘The Brain’ progresses rapidly with shoot near Chittoor

Suspense and crime thrillers have always found a loyal audience, and the upcoming film The Brain is set to add to that list. Produced by EndluriKalavathi under the Endluri Entertainment banner, the film is being directed by Ashwin Kamaraj Koppala and is currently progressing at a brisk pace with its shoot taking place in and around the Chittoor district.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Ajay, Tanvika, Baby Danvita, Ajay Ghosh, Sharath Lohit, Jayachandra Naidu, Ravi Kale, and Jyothi in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the project, director Ashwin Kamaraj Koppala shared, “The Brain is a crime and suspense drama that mirrors the evolving scenarios and developments of our current society. The dialogues, penned by PothuGadda Uma Shankar, are impactful and rooted in realism. US Vijay’s cinematography and ML Raja’s music have both elevated the film’s mood and intensity.”

With filming progressing swiftly, the makers are looking to wrap up production soon. Post-production work will follow immediately, and the team plans to announce the official release date shortly.