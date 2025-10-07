Live
Tabu redefines elegance
Hyderabad-born actress Tabu continues to prove that true elegance only deepens with time. Known for her remarkable performances in Ninne Pelladatha, Prema Desam, Aavida Maa Aavide, and Chennakesava Reddy, Tabu remains an enduring icon of grace and strength.
Her latest Femina cover showcases her unmatched poise and confidence. Dressed in metallic gold pants paired with a black, jewel-studded cape, she exudes effortless power. Her loose curls flow freely, adding a sense of rhythm and natural allure. In another striking look, she dons an emerald gown crowned with gold, radiating quiet strength and regal charm.
Tabu doesn’t just wear fashion—she transforms it into art. With her commanding presence, she continues to inspire elegance that transcends trends. As she prepares for her upcoming Telugu film alongside Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Puri Jagannadh, Tabu proves that her cinematic and style reign remains unchallenged.