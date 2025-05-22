Tamannaah Bhatia to Promote Mysore Sandal Soap in Rs 6.2 Cr Deal

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been officially signed as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL), the state-run manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap and related products. The endorsement agreement is set for a duration of two years with a reported deal value of Rs 6.2 crore.

The Karnataka government approved the proposal to appoint Bhatia following recommendations by the company’s board. The appointment aligns with KSDL’s strategic marketing and branding efforts to enhance the reach of its flagship sandalwood-based products.

Under the terms, the collaboration is intended to boost brand visibility and consumer engagement across markets through media campaigns featuring the actress. This endorsement move is expected to give a push to the company’s legacy line-up, particularly its iconic Mysore Sandal Soap.

Founded under the Mysore Government Soap Factory in 1916, KSDL remains the only Indian company legally allowed to manufacture soap using 100 per cent pure sandalwood oil. The state cabinet accorded approval for the endorsement deal under Section 199(D) of the Karnataka State Financial Code, which deals with marketing and advertising expenses in public sector enterprises.

Bhatia, known for her roles in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, will feature in promotional content distributed across print, digital, and television platforms over the contract period.