Tanikella Bharani releases ‘Hara Hara Shankara’ song from ‘Mutton Soup’

The upcoming crime drama Mutton Soup, directed by Ramachandra Vattikooti and featuring Raman and Varsha Vishwanath in lead roles, is gearing up for release this September. Produced under the banners of Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar Chithralu (BVC), the film carries the tagline “Witness the Real Crime.”

Senior actor Tanikella Bharani unveiled the song Hara Hara Shankara at a special event on August 26. Extending his wishes, he said, “With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, I pray this film becomes a success. The song reflects the atrocities in society, and I hope the hard work of this team gets the recognition it deserves.”

Producers Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Arun Chandra Vattikooti, and Ramakrishna Sanapala expressed gratitude, calling Bharani’s presence a blessing. “It feels as if Lord Shiva himself has come to encourage us,” they shared.

Director Ramachandra Vattikooti thanked Bharani for his support and confirmed that the film is set for a September release. Lead actor Raman said the film is rooted in realism and requested audiences’ support, while actress Suneetha Manohar described her experience as “a wonderful opportunity.”

The event concluded with a symbolic Ganesh Chaturthi gesture, as clay idols of Lord Ganesha were gifted to attendees.