Team ‘Sasivadane’ expressesconfidence on the film

Romantic drama Sasivadane, starring RakshitAtluri and Komalee Prasad, is all set to release on October 10. Directed by Sai Mohan Ubbana and produced by AhitejaBellamkonda and Abhilash Reddy Godala under AG Film Company and SVS Studios, the film promises a heartwarming emotional journey set against the scenic Godavari backdrop.

At a recent press meet, RakshitAtluri expressed his faith in the film, saying, “The father-son emotions and visuals are unlike anything we’ve seen in Telugu cinema. The film is clean, heartfelt, and will leave audiences with joy.” He also praised Komalee’s performance and the technical team’s contribution.

Director Sai Mohan Ubbana shared, “This project fulfills my father’s dream of seeing me in the film industry. Every technician brought my vision to life — especially cinematographer Sai Kumar and composers Sharvanan and Anudeep.”

Producer AhitejaBellamkonda assured that the film’s content will impress everyone, revealing that all rights were sold even before completion. Heroine Komalee Prasad described her role as “unique and special,” while cinematographer Sai Kumar credited the film’s visuals for earning him new opportunities.

With heartfelt performances, rich visuals, and soulful music, Sasivadane aims to charm audiences when it releases worldwide on October 10.

