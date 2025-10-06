Live
Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ OTT Release Date: Available for Streaming on This Platform
Highlights
Teja Sajja’s latest flick, 'Mirai', directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, is gearing up for OTT release after its successful run at the box office. Released on September 12, This movie has collected over Rs. 150 crore worldwide.
It will be available for streaming on the JioHotStar platform from October 10, 2025.
Fans who missed the movie in theaters will have the opportunity to watch it on OTT in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi version is likely to be released about two months after the theatrical run ends.
Some of his favorite scenes will be included in the OTT version, as hinted by director Karthik Ghattamaneni.
