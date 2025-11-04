Thamma 14-Day Box Office Collection, India Net, Occupancy & Worldwide Gross

Thamma starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

On the first day, it earned ₹24 crore in India.

The collection went down on weekdays.

On Saturday, it earned ₹13.1 crore.

On Sunday, it earned ₹12.6 crore.

The first week total was ₹108.4 crore.

Second Week

The second week collection was lower.

On the 14th day, Monday, it earned ₹1.5 crore.

After 14 days, India net collection was ₹121.8 crore.

Worldwide collection was ₹168.75 crore.

Theater Attendance

Chennai had the highest occupancy at 31.67%.

Hyderabad had 15.25%, Bengaluru 14.25%.

Mumbai and Pune had moderate occupancy.

NCR had the lowest at 7.25%.

Actors’ Highlights

The movie was a success for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also had his biggest Hindi hit with this film.

Conclusion

Thamma did well at the box office.

