Thamma 14-Day Box Office Collection, India Net, Occupancy & Worldwide Gross
Check Thamma 14-day box office collection. India net ₹121.8 Cr, worldwide ₹168.75 Cr. Occupancy, daily collections, and top cities detailed.
Thamma starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
On the first day, it earned ₹24 crore in India.
The collection went down on weekdays.
On Saturday, it earned ₹13.1 crore.
On Sunday, it earned ₹12.6 crore.
The first week total was ₹108.4 crore.
Second Week
The second week collection was lower.
On the 14th day, Monday, it earned ₹1.5 crore.
After 14 days, India net collection was ₹121.8 crore.
Worldwide collection was ₹168.75 crore.
Theater Attendance
Chennai had the highest occupancy at 31.67%.
Hyderabad had 15.25%, Bengaluru 14.25%.
Mumbai and Pune had moderate occupancy.
NCR had the lowest at 7.25%.
Actors’ Highlights
The movie was a success for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui also had his biggest Hindi hit with this film.
Conclusion
Thamma did well at the box office.
ctions.
