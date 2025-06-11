‘Thammudu’ trailer sets tone for a powerful narrative on sibling bond

After a string of box office disappointments, actor Nithiin is placing his hopes on his upcoming film Thammudu, which promises an emotional ride packed with action. The film's theatrical trailer was unveiled today, offering a glimpse into a gripping family drama helmed by director Sriram Venu and backed by producer Dil Raju.

The trailer sets the tone for a powerful narrative centered around a strained sibling bond. At its core, Thammudu explores the turbulent relationship between a brother and his sister — with the latter harboring intense hatred for her sibling. The conflict deepens due to a crucial promise the sister makes, setting the stage for an emotionally charged journey.

As the trailer progresses, the story transitions into a rustic village backdrop called Ambraragodugu, shifting gears into a full-fledged action drama. The visuals are rich and atmospheric, with hard-hitting dialogues that hint at layers of emotional depth and dramatic stakes.

What stands out in the trailer is the film's strong emotional core. If that element resonates with the audience, Thammudu could mark a solid comeback for Nithiin. The film also features Sapthami Gowda, Swasika (of Lubber Pandhu fame), Varsha Bollamma, and Saurabh Sachdeva in significant roles. Actress Laya is making her much-anticipated return to the screen through this project.

With its mix of family sentiment, action, and drama, Thammudu is slated for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025, and could be the emotional blockbuster Nithiin needs