Thanjavur Police's extraordinary Pongal offer with Dil Raju's 'Dance venuma' bend

Dil Raju's viral speech from the pre-release event of his Pongal blockbuster, "Varisu," in which he used the phrase "Dance venuma? Dance iruku (Do you want dance? That's there)..Fights venuma? Fights iruku (Do you want fights? That's there too).." has sparked a wave of memes and social media content in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Now, the Thanjavur District Police have added their own spin on the popular speech, using it as a warning to drug addicts with a Pongal offer. The official Twitter handle of the Thanjavur Police posted a meme that says, "Case venuma? Case iruku..Fine venuma? Fine iruku..Jail venuma? Jail iruku..Finally bank accounts freeze pannanuma? Adhuvum iruku (Do you want to get your bank account frozen? We have that too.." The meme has also gone viral and has been met with positive reaction from the public.