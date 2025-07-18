‘The 100’ director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar feels grateful for warm reception

Director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar, who made his debut with the Telugu action thriller The 100, is riding high on appreciation from both audiences and the media. Reflecting on the film’s growing popularity, Sasidhar expressed heartfelt gratitude for the positive reception.

“This film was never just about action—it’s about emotion, urgency, and responsibility,” he shared. The 100 stars RK Sagar, Misha Narang, and Dhanya Balakrishna, and delves into the emotional journey of a sincere cop navigating duty, trauma, and justice.

Sasidhar highlighted the strong emotional response from female audiences, noting that many found the film relatable and moving. “When women tell me the film made them feel seen, it means everything. That’s why sincere storytelling matters.”

He also thanked dignitaries such as former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and IPS officer VC Sajjanar for their encouraging words.

Expressing deep appreciation for his producers Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram, Sasidhar praised RK Sagar for supporting his vision.

“This is just the beginning,” the director smiled, adding that he’s excited to continue telling stories that leave an impact.