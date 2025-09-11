Live
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6 – Mithun Chakraborty Starrer Performance
Highlights
The Bengal Files completes six days at the box office with ₹10.25 Cr India net and ₹14.80 Cr worldwide. Check day-wise collections, occupancy, and city-wise performance.
The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has completed six days in theaters.
Collections:
- India Net: ₹10.25 crore
- India Gross: ₹12.30 crore
- Overseas: ₹2.50 crore
- Worldwide: ₹14.80 crore
On day 6, it earned ₹1 crore. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur had the highest audience.
Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features strong performances and a gripping story.
The Bengal Files is performing steadily in major cities.
