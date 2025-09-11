The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6 – Mithun Chakraborty Starrer Performance

The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has completed six days in theaters.

Collections:

India Net: ₹10.25 crore

India Gross: ₹12.30 crore

Overseas: ₹2.50 crore

Worldwide: ₹14.80 crore

On day 6, it earned ₹1 crore. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur had the highest audience.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features strong performances and a gripping story.

The Bengal Files is performing steadily in major cities.