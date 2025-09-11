  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6 – Mithun Chakraborty Starrer Performance

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6 – Mithun Chakraborty Starrer Performance
x

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6 – Mithun Chakraborty Starrer Performance

Highlights

The Bengal Files completes six days at the box office with ₹10.25 Cr India net and ₹14.80 Cr worldwide. Check day-wise collections, occupancy, and city-wise performance.

The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has completed six days in theaters.

Collections:

  • India Net: ₹10.25 crore
  • India Gross: ₹12.30 crore
  • Overseas: ₹2.50 crore
  • Worldwide: ₹14.80 crore

On day 6, it earned ₹1 crore. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur had the highest audience.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features strong performances and a gripping story.

The Bengal Files is performing steadily in major cities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick